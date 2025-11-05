My Chemical Romance featured on 'A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas' album

My Chemical Romance is featured on an upcoming new Yo Gabba Gabba! holiday album.

A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas consists of songs from the children's series' past holiday specials, including an extended version of MCR's "Every Snowflake Is Different (Just Like You)," which they performed during a 2011 episode.

The track list also includes the song "Make It Yourself" by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo, who opened for My Chem during their show in Chicago in August.

A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas will be released Nov. 14.

Yo Gabba Gabba! originally ran from 2007 to 2015. The series was revived as Yo Gabba GabbaLand! in 2024, and has featured Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and songs by Portugal. The Man, The Linda Lindas and The Interrupters.

