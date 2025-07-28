My Chemical Romance debuts new song 'The War Beneath the Rain' at LA concert

My Chemical Romance debuted a never-before-released song called "The War Beneath the Rain" during their concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Frontman Gerard Way told the crowd that the track was originally recorded for a new album MCR was working on before it was scrapped upon their 2013 break-up.

"We were making a record that never came out, this is one of the songs we really loved from it," Way shared.

After breaking up, MCR put out a best-of compilation in 2014 that featured a previously unheard song called "Fake Your Death." They didn't put out new music again until 2022, when they debuted the single "The Foundations of Decay."

In addition to debuting new tunes, My Chem's tour has included a performance of their 2006 album The Black Parade in full each night. The trek continues Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.