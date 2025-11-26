My Chemical Romance announces openers for 2026 European tour

By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has announced the openers for the band's 2026 European tour.

Each show will feature a different supporting act, depending on the night. For example, Joan Jett will be on the bill for MCR's July 10 performance at London's Wembley Stadium.

Other openers include Interpol, Sunny Day Real Estate, Echo and the Bunnymen, Mogwai, Idlewild and Skunk Anansie.

MCR's 2026 tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade, will come to the U.S. starting in August. The openers for the U.S. leg include Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, BABYMETAL, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta, The Used and Thrice.

My Chem will also launch a tour of South America in January with support from The Hives.

