Muse's upcoming ﻿'The Wow! Signal﻿' album features collaboration with Ellie Goulding

Muse is calling, calling, calling Ellie Goulding home.

The "Lights" singer will guest on a song off Matt Bellamy and company's upcoming album, The Wow! Signal, the band confirms in an Instagram post. The track, called "Hush," will drop Friday alongside the rest of the record.

The collaboration is a full-circle moment for Goulding, who tweeted back in 2012, "Dreamt I was in Muse."

The Wow! Signal marks Muse's 10th studio effort and is the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People. It also includes the released songs "Be with You," "Unravelling," "Cryogen," "Hexagons" and "Nightshift Superstar."

A pop-up shop celebrating the release of The Wow! Signal will be open Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles.

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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