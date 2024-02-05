Muse's Matt Bellamy renting Malibu home for $15K per month

Here's your chance to be a tenant of Matt Bellamy.

According to Realtor.com, the Muse frontman is renting out his six-bedroom, six-bathroom home located in Malibu, California. The property includes a patio area and garden in the backyard, views of the ocean and mountains from the main bedroom and a bonus one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite for hosting visitors.

All this could be yours for the price of $15,000 per month. If you're someone who wouldn't call that rent "Supermassive" or "Madness," then perhaps Bellamy's mansion is the home for you.

Muse put out their most recent album, Will of the People, in 2022. They launched a U.S. tour with support from Evanescence and Highly Suspect in 2023.

