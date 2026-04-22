Muse teases new ﻿'The Wow! Signal'﻿ track, 'Cryogen'

'The Wow! Signal' album artwork. (Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

Muse is teasing a new song called "Cryogen," which will appear on the band's upcoming album, The Wow! Signal.

The track is set to premiere on Friday. You can hear a clip of the song, which soundtracks footage of Muse's recent performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, now via Facebook.

"Cryogen" will mark the third cut from The Wow! Signal to be released, following "Be With You" and "Unravelling." The album, which marks the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, will arrive in full on June 26.

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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