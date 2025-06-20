Muse premieres new single, 'Unravelling'

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Muse has premiered a new song called "Unravelling."

"'Unravelling' puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience," a press release says. "Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality."

Listen for yourself now via digital outlets. You can also watch the "Unravelling" lyric video on YouTube.

"Unravelling" follows Muse's 2022 album, Will of the People, which spawned the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and "Kill or Be Killed."

Muse is currently on a tour of Europe, which includes festivals filling in for Kings of Leon after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!