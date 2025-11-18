Muse books performance at 2026 Milwaukee Summerfest

Muse will be among the headliners at the 2026 Summerfest in Milwaukee.
The "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers will take the Summerfest stage on July 2. A presale takes place Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.
For more info, visit Summerfest.com.
Muse last performed in the U.S. in 2023 in support of their most recent album, 2022's Will of the People.
A new Muse single called "Unravelling" premiered in June.
