Muse bassist teases 2026 release for next album

Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Muse is aiming for a 2026 release for their next album.

Speaking about the status of the band's milestone 10th studio effort, bassist Chris Wolstenholme tells The Leona Graham Podcast, "I think we'll start [working on it] very, very soon, like in the next couple of months."

Muse has a number of European gigs lined up for June, which Wolstenholme says will be the only live shows the band is playing in 2025.

"I don't think the idea is to do anything serious until next year," Wolstenholme says. "So I would imagine 2026 there will probably be a new album, barring any disasters."

Muse's most recent album is 2022's Will of the People, which spawned the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and "Kill or Be Killed."

