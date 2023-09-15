Muse announces 20th anniversary '﻿Absolution'﻿ reissue

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Muse has announced a reissue of their 2003 album, Absolution, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The expanded package will be released November 17. It includes remastered audio of the original album as well as various live tracks, demos and alternate recordings.

Absolution, Muse's third album, spawned the singles "Time Is Running Out," "Stockholm Syndrome" and "Hysteria." It's certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Muse's most recent album is 2022's Will of the People.

