Mudvayne/HELLYAH frontman Chad Gray announces additional solo shows

Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 23, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Mudvayne and HELLYEAH frontman Chad Gray has scheduled additional solo shows after his first announced date sold out.

The new dates take place May 26 in Flint, Michigan, May 29 in East Moline, Illinois, and May 30 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. For ticket info, visit Gray's Instagram.

The aforementioned sold-out show takes place April 24 in Las Vegas.

During the performances, Gray will be playing Mudvayne and HELLYEAH songs.

Mudvayne reunited in 2021 after going on hiatus in 2010. HELLYEAH has been on hiatus since 2021.

