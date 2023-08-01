Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx teases “new stuff” coming this year

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx just gave a fans a new reason to get excited about the rest of the year. Not only is the band about to kick off the new North American leg of their tour with Def Leppard, but the bassist is hinting at more things to come.

"Packing for the road……..Few more days of this Paradise before we leave for the shows," Sixx shared on Instagram. "Gonna be a killer summer and then right back home for fall."

He then added the tease about what’s to come, noting, “Every change of season gives me a creative push towards something brand new… I feel a lot of new stuff will be surfacing over the next year.”

While he doesn't go into any more detail about the "new stuff," he could be referring to new music, as earlier this year, the band revealed they were back in the studio with their Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock.

It sounds like Motley Crue has even more plans to continue their wild ways well into the future. During a recent interview with Australia's 60 Minutes, Sixx noted, "I feel like our [middle] finger is about to go higher," adding, "I think we're kind of in the 'we-don't-give-a-f***' phase of our career."

The new North American leg of the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard stadium tour kicks off Saturday, August 5, in Syracuse, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

