Mötley Crüe releasing new song, "Dogs of War," on Friday

Mötley Crüe is debuting new music.

The "Kickstart My Heart" rockers will be dropping a song called "Dogs of War" on Friday, April 26. In a Facebook post, Mötley calls the track the "start of a brand new chapter."

Mötley teased "Dogs of War" way back in June ahead of playing a surprise London club show under that name.

"Dogs of War" will mark the first new Mötley music in five years; they previously recorded four fresh tracks for the soundtrack to their 2019 biopic, The Dirt, including the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration, "The Dirt (Est. 1981)." It also marks the first release since guitarist John 5 joined the band following the retirement of Mick Mars.

