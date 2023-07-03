Mötley Crüe planning 2024 tour, plus news on their club show & more

Here's some good news for Mötley Crüe fans. According to frontman Vince Neil, the band isn't planning to stop touring once their tour with Def Leppard is over.

During an interview with The Music Universe podcast, Neil spilled the beans on the band's future plans — and that includes more recording and more touring.

“We have eight shows in the U.S. after (the U.K./European leg). Then we go to Australia and Japan, and then I think we're gonna go back in the studio for a couple of more songs,” he shared. “And then we will announce a new stadium tour for next summer. We're not sure who's gonna be on it, but there'll be another tour.”

Meanwhile, on June 30 Mötley Crüe took a break from stadiums to play a small club show at the Underworld in London under the name Dogs of War. The performance featured Crüe classics like "Shout at the Devil," "Girls, Girls, Girls" and more, but the set also featured a surprise cover of the Beastie Boys classic "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)." According to setlist.fm, it was the first time they'd ever played the Licensed to Ill track.

And finally, Crüe co-founder Nikki Sixx celebrated 22 years of sobriety on July 2, marking the occasion with a special message on social media. "It has been one hell of beautiful and sometimes difficult journey," Sixx wrote. "For those still suffering there is hope. I am a work in progress. I still have work to do but I try to mitigate my life one day at a time. I love you. Love yourself back too."

The Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard world tour hits Dublin, Ireland, on July 4. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.