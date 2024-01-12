Mötley Crüe to headline North Dakota State Fair

Mötley Crüe is set to headline the North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19.

The show is happening on the opening night of the fair, which runs through July 27, and is the band’s first announced show for 2024.

Mötley Crüe hasn't played a concert since November, when they wrapped their tour with Def Leppard in Australia. They were supposed to headline a New Year's Eve concert in Palm Springs, California, but had to cancel the show due to production issues.

The show announcement comes as the band has been teasing fans with something coming on January 17. While there’s speculation they could finally be releasing new music, the tease could also have something to do with January 17 being the anniversary of band’s creation.

