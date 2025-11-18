Mötley Crüe announces dates for The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour

Mötley Crüe The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour admat (courtesy of Live Nation)

Mötley Crüe is hitting the road in 2026 to celebrate some big milestones.

The band has announced dates for The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, celebrating both the band’s 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their 2005-06 Carnival of Sins tour.

The 33-city North American tour, with special guests Tesla and Extreme, will kick off July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and wrap Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary,” the band said in a statement. “This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer.”

A Mötley Crüe presale begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. One dollar from every ticket will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative.

A complete list of dates can be found at Motley.com.

