Mr. Bungle announces US tour

Mr. Bungle has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The spring trek begins May 6 in Dallas and wraps up May 19 in Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit the record label site Ipecac.com.

Mr. Bungle reunited in 2019 after a 19-year hiatus. The lineup features original members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn alongside Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Meanwhile, Dunn is going on a tour with Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne in August.

