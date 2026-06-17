Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Sugar Daddy Blues'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Bunny (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Sage (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Roxy (lead, female, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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DIOS, Eddie Guerrero Merchandise Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eddie Guerrero, Double (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Gory Guerrero (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Eddie Guerreo, Child (supporting, male, 10-15)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Digital Popstars'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Pop Star (lead, female, 15-25)

--- Abigail (Outcast) (lead, female, 15-20)

--- It-Girls, Pop Group (models, female, 15-25)

- Roles pay up to: $1,300

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'WheelMart,' Vertical Comedy Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Maya (Recurring Lead) (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Frank (Recurring Lead) (lead, male, 50+)

--- Customer #1/The Old Timer (lead, male, 45+)

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Green Pastures'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Shepherd (supporting, male, 45-60)

--- Roommate (supporting, female, 22-25)

--- Theatre Professor (day player, female, 27-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Timeless'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sandra (supporting, female, 60-75)

--- Mr. Jackson (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Mr. Jones (supporting, male, 50-59)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Seven Lies...and Three Truths'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Houseguest (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Houseguest (real people, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.