Movies and TV shows casting this week in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Pittsburgh using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Untitled Family Drama

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Salim (pay not available)

-- Lena (pay not available)

-- Zeina (pay not available)

-- Firas (pay not available)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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Dating Show Seeking Singles with Major Secrets

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Singles with a Secret - Nationwide Dating Show (pay not available)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Music Show

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Dylan (250 per day probably put on weekly)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Missing/Abandoned Spouse/Partner Docu-series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Abandoned, Ghosted or Missing Spouse/Partner (Paid $1000)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Technoblade

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Technodad ($250/ Per Day)

-- Alex (Technoblade) ($400/Per Day)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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Home Chef Showdown

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Home Cook 21-40 ($1000/wk)

-- Home Cook 40-65 ($1000/wk)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lisa (Wife) (200 a day)

-- Jackson Dillion (100 a day)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Men Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

-- Women Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here