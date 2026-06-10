Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Columbus.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Minutes to Midnight'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Milah (lead, female, 20-24)

--- David (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Beverly (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Digital Popstars'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Pop Star (lead, female, 15-25)

--- Abigail (Outcast) (lead, female, 15-20)

--- It-Girls, Pop Group (models, female, 15-25)

- Roles pay up to: $1,300

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Full Circle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mateo Duarte (lead, male, 16-25)

--- Maria/Mateo's Mother (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Getback' (Tentative Title)

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Buck (lead, male, 48-58)

--- Seth (lead, male, 20-29)

--- Dakota (supporting, female, 21-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'SiFi'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mable (lead, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Blue Vogel'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Ray Vogel (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Tuda Sierra (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $75

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the student film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'I'm Sorry, Matt 06'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kat (lead, female, 22-32)

--- Viv (lead, female, 40-65)

--- Charlotte (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $8,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Silip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Housemate (real people, female, 21-35)

--- Housemate (lead, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.