Movies and TV shows casting this week in Houston

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Orlando using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Untitled Family Drama

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Salim (pay not available)

-- Lena (pay not available)

-- Zeina (pay not available)

-- Firas (pay not available)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

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Music Show

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Dylan (250 per day probably put on weekly)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Technoblade

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Technodad ($250/ Per Day)

-- Alex (Technoblade) ($400/Per Day)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the short film here

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Missing/Abandoned Spouse/Partner Docu-series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Abandoned, Ghosted or Missing Spouse/Partner (Paid $1000)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Home Chef Showdown

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Home Cook 21-40 ($1000/wk)

-- Home Cook 40-65 ($1000/wk)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Houston Model Needed

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Houston Female Model ($150 - paid at wrap)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the music video here

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Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lisa (Wife) (200 a day)

-- Jackson Dillion (100 a day)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Men Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

-- Women Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

- Casting: Houston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here