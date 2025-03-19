Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Detective Parker (day player, female, 18-100)

--- Amy (supporting, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In 5 Minutes'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- BTS Cinematographer (crew)

--- Mum (Chinese Descent) (background extra, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Submission'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 22-29)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Real One,' Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Person Looking for Love (lead, female, male, 55-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Tina (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Midnight Snack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Store Clerk (supporting, 18-100)

--- Barney (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Hobo (supporting, male, 35-75)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Chat,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Robert (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 24-33)

--- Pastor (supporting, male, 40-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.