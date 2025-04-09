Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Villains And Victims'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Collin (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Anitra (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mary'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Miguel (supporting, male, 15-19)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dating Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Reality Check'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ethan Cole (lead, male, 25-35)

--- General Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Diamond Eyes Of Aphrodisia'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kitty Round (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Foamy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cory (lead, male, 23-29)

--- Business Woman (supporting, 40-54)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

