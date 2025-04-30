Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Car Repo a Youtube Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Car Owner (lead, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Sam The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ezra Kane (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Background Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Officer Jackson (lead, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Video Shoot For Lighting Sequence'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Videographer (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Sharla (voiceover, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Even Dogs Have Dreams'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rodney Bachmann (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 28-40)

--- Caleb Bachmann (supporting, male, 8-18)

--- Sheriff Tim Bowles (supporting, male, 40-85)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Undisclosed Major Studio "Love Story" Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Lead (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Supporting Actor (models, 18-100)

--- minor supporting role (other, 15-100)

- Average hourly rate: $120

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.