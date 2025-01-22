Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Amanda Russell (day player, female, 18-24)

--- Amy (supporting, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Side Effects'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 28-45)

--- Sarah (lead, female, 25-38)

--- Agent Harper (lead, male, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Foursome'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gino (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Editor (crew)

--- Alfred (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Finale Of Youth'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sweet Boy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Adult Emma (supporting, female, 24-35)

--- Masons Mother "Sherry" (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Darkest Betrayal Of Love'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Nyla (lead, female, 18-40)

--- brooklyn (lead, 18-40)

--- Nesha (supporting, female, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'7 Chefs for Vampire's Keep'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jean Julien (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Antoinette (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Hans (supporting, male, 23-33)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'MATM 2 Movie Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Fear' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- POLICE OFFICER (supporting, male, 30-65)

--- KELSEY (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- MASKED MAN (supporting, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dream Boy'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Synova (Nova) Cross (lead, female, 18-23)

--- Kai (supporting, male, 16-23)

--- Makeup Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Darkest Betrayal of love season 1 lgbt'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Domo (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Stud Model (models, female, 18-100)

--- Brooklyn (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Diamond Eyes of Aphrodisia'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rusty Buck (lead, male, 20-33)

--- Turk Smothers (lead, male, 33-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'YouTube Talent, Jewelry and Lifestyle Retail Company'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- YouTube Talent: Jewelry, Gemstones and Crystals (content creators & real people, 30-55)

--- YouTube Talent: Beauty and Skincare (content creators & real people, female, 30-55)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

