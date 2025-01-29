Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Side Effects'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 28-45)

--- Sarah (lead, female, 25-38)

--- Agent Harper (lead, male, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'7 Chefs for Vampire's Keep'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Antoinette (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jean Julien (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Hans (supporting, male, 23-33)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Fear' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- POLICE OFFICER (supporting, male, 30-65)

--- KELSEY (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- MASKED MAN (supporting, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cuffing Season'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Blake (lead, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'MATM 2,' DOP'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'MATM 2 Movie Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Judas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Judas (lead, male, 25-32)

--- Rebekah (Judas' Daughter) (day player, 6-11)

--- Jesus (supporting, male, 26-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Caroline (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Autumn Leaves'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ellie (lead, female, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Interviews and Short Documentaries, Content Creators'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

