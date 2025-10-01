Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Rarer Media' Reshoots'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'One Last Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)

--- James (lead, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chasing Hope'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Hospital Staff (background extra, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Phantom Retrieval'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cam (supporting, male, 23-50)

--- Eliana (lead, female, 23-35)

--- Lighting Designer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Im Alright'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jason (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Sound (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Girls Night Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Good Night'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talya Levine (lead, female, 11-12)

--- Noam Levine (supporting, female, 14-16)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

