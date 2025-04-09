Movies and TV shows casting in Corpus Christi

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Corpus Christi, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Corpus Christi, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Undisclosed Major Studio "Love Story" Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Lead (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Supporting Actor (models, 18-100)

--- minor supporting role (other, 15-100)

- Average hourly rate: $120

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Lauren (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.