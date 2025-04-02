Movies and TV shows casting in College Station

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Augusta.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in College Station, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: College Station, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Playthings'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Person at Lake (background extra, 18-100)

--- Megan (supporting, female, 20-25)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Detective Parker (day player, female, 18-100)

--- Aurora (lead, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.