Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'Pace Yourself'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
muratart // Shutterstock
'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)
--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)
--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $19
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
'The House by the Marsh'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)
--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)
--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'The Visitor'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)
--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)
- Average hourly rate: $13
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock
'Into The Sun'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Charlie (lead, female, 20-27)
--- Daniella (lead, female, non-binary, 20-27)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'Girls Night Out'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Limelight With a Limp'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Audio Recordist-PA (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $33
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Limelight With a Limp'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $106
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Tikkyshop // Shutterstock
'Im Alright'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jason (lead, male, 24-30)
--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-30)
--- Sound (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'SavageShawnTv'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- On Screen Talent (, 18-45)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Houston, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
guruXOX // Shutterstock
'Untitled Short Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Actor (lead, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $40
- Casting locations: Houston, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.