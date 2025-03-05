Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Phases'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Ryan (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Sebastian (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Marrow'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cameron (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 20-30)

--- Madison (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'No Way Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Morgan Kent (day player, female, 12-13)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Replicon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Pastor Wilson (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Harriet (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chat,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Robert (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 24-33)

--- Pastor (supporting, male, 40-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Presence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Roland Thomas (lead, male, 60-75)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cougar In A Cage'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Camera 2 (crew)

--- Audio-Sound Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Submission'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dallas Documentary, DP'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $145

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

