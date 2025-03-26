Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Foamy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cory (lead, male, 23-29)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'REV'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Woman (lead, female, 40-100)

--- Woman/Candle (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Eyes With a Shade of Blue'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tired Young Man (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 15-30)

--- Catfish (day player, male, 18-45)

--- Bass (day player, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chat,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Robert (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 24-33)

--- Pastor (supporting, male, 40-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Maggie Magic Fingers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teddy (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Maggie (lead, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Submission'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Real One,' Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Person Looking for Love (lead, female, male, 55-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 22-29)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

