Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Foamy'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Cory (lead, male, 23-29)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)
- Average hourly rate: $27
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'REV'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Man (lead, male, 18-100)
--- Woman (lead, female, 40-100)
--- Woman/Candle (lead, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $33
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Eyes With a Shade of Blue'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Tired Young Man (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 15-30)
--- Catfish (day player, male, 18-45)
--- Bass (day player, male, 18-45)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Esperanza'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)
--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)
--- Mike (day player, 45-60)
- Average hourly rate: $62
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'A Tale of Two'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)
--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Chat,' Actors and Crew'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Robert (supporting, male, 27-35)
--- Michelle (lead, female, 24-33)
--- Pastor (supporting, male, 40-65)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Maggie Magic Fingers'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Teddy (lead, male, 27-35)
--- Maggie (lead, female, 30-40)
- Average hourly rate: $42
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Submission'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'The Girl With No Talent'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)
--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Modern Romance Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- John (lead, male, 20-32)
--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)
--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)
- Average hourly rate: $17
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'A Real One,' Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Single Person Looking for Love (lead, female, male, 55-100)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Houston, Texas
'The Undercurrent'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kayla (supporting, female, 22-29)
--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)
--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Houston, Texas
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.