Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Savannah.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Eyes With a Shade of Blue'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tired Young Man (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 15-30)

--- Catfish (day player, male, 18-45)

--- Little Girl (day player, female, 3-8)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Replicon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Pastor Wilson (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Harriet (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'REV'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Woman/Candle (lead, 18-100)

--- Woman (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Harper (supporting, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Tina (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Maggie Magic Fingers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teddy (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Maggie (lead, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Presence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Roland Thomas (lead, male, 60-75)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.