Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Harper (supporting, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Midnight Snack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Store Clerk (supporting, 18-100)

--- Barney (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Hobo (supporting, male, 35-75)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Submission'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'4:15'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Post Sound Designer/Mixer (crew)

--- First AD (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chat,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Robert (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 24-33)

--- Pastor (supporting, male, 40-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Presence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Roland Thomas (lead, male, 60-75)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Reality Show, Couples Who Are Living Together'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Living Together (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Tea With Lea'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Guest (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

