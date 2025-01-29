Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'You're a Bad Person'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rosy (supporting, female, 6-10)

--- Jude (supporting, male, 3-7)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Little Soldier'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Krissy (lead, female, 23-32)

--- Adam (lead, male, 7-13)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Diamond Eyes of Aphrodisia'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rusty Buck (lead, male, 20-33)

--- Turk Smothers (lead, male, 33-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'MATM 2 Movie Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actress (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'West 22nd Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Savannah (lead, female, 7-11)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Presence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Roland Thomas (lead, male, 60-75)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'VDA, Viewer Discretion Advised'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- River (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Lance (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Static'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Martin (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Erin (lead, female, 18-40)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Caroline (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Planet of the Weenies'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Assassin (lead, 18-100)

--- Ellie (The Dog) (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Victim1 (background extra, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Fear' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- POLICE OFFICER (supporting, male, 30-65)

--- KELSEY (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- MASKED MAN (supporting, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

