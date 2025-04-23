Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Loser'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fan (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'REV'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Woman (lead, female, 40-100)

--- Woman/Candle (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Generation Alpha Research Video'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Generation Alpha Participant (chorus ensemble, 11-14)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Moontime'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Addy (lead, female, 18-20)

--- Ruby Perryod (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Dr. Pimsey (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.