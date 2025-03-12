Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Yellow Teeth'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eddie (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Anthony (lead, male, 21-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Turnt AF'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)

--- Cop (day player, 18-100)

--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Phineas Atters'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Katie (lead, female, 27-44)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: East Setauket, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'33 Days'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

--- Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Killington, Vermont; New York City, New York; Augusta, Maine; White Plains, New York; Hartford, Connecticut

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lyric & Melody'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- General Cast Call (lead, 23-55)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Tuckerton, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Love & Bones: A Broadway Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mia Magnolia (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Saint Youngblood (lead, 20-29)

--- Logan Pierre (lead, male, 29-39)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Christmas Miracle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

--- Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

--- Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Solvang, California; Duarte, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'500 Pearl'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Boyle (supporting, male, 35-65)

--- Nikki (lead, female, 25-38)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Canoga Park, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Chasing Light'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Light Hunters (supporting, 25-45)

--- Victor (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Leo (lead, male, 15-25)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; West New York, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'No Sweat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Hollywood, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Slice of Love'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Holland Black (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Haley (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: La Puente, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Riverlight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Marie Miller (lead, female, 15-20)

--- Jake Harper (lead, male, 15-21)

--- Sheriff Drake (lead, male, 40-56)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Moline, Illinois; South Bend, Indiana; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Indie Period Drama Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Penny (lead, female, 22-28)

--- James (supporting, male, 24-30)

--- Barb (supporting, female, 22-28)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Tuckerton, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

