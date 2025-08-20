Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Space Before'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

--- Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'72 Hours,' Club Goers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Miami Club Goers W/ Club Dance Experience (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Revenge League'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Work From Home'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Daisy (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

--- Hanna - HR Girl With Zero Filter and Too Much Heart (lead, female, 22-29)

--- Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: West Milford, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Soul Killer II'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)

--- Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Clifton, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.