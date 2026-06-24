Motörhead's Mikkey Dee joins William Shatner's metal project, which might be coming to the live stage

Mikkey Dee performs onstage during 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2014 in Indio, California. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella)

Motörhead and Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee has joined actor William Shatner's upcoming heavy metal album.

Dee will play on a cover of the Judas Priest song "Living After Midnight" alongside the 95-year-old Star Trek icon for the record.

"I needed pounding beats to make the music feel the way I feel it," Shatner says in a statement. "The drums drive the emotion. They create the urgency, the excitement, the danger. Heavy metal should hit you in the chest and move your soul at the same time."

As previously reported, the album will also include Shatner performing the Priest track "You've got Another Thing Comin'" with Rob Halford, as well as covers of songs by metal legends including Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden. The record's title and full track and guest list have yet to be revealed.

According to a press release, Shatner is now considering bringing the album to the live stage for an event described as "part concert, part theatrical experience, and part celebration of heavy metal's enduring power and legacy."

"The proposed production would transform Shatner's star-studded recording project into an immersive live spectacle combining legendary musicians, cinematic visuals, storytelling, and the larger-than-life charisma that has made Shatner a global icon for more than six decades," the press release reads.

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