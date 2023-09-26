Motionless in White cancels show due to frontman's bronchial infection

Motionless in White has canceled their upcoming show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as frontman Chris Motionless deals with a bronchial infection.

In a social media post, Chris shares that his condition has "made it incredibly difficult to sing and get through our sets."

"I didn't want to just give up on it, so I tried pushing through the last 2 shows as best as I could, but I need to give it some more time with rest and medication to get past it rather than continuing to agitate it even further," Chris writes. "I appreciate everyone's well wishes the last few days, as well as all the support towards the tour. Trust me when I say that I share your disappointment more than you know."

The Albuquerque show was scheduled for Tuesday, September 26. Motionless in White plans to resume their tour Wednesday, September 27, in Mesa, Arizona.

Motionless in White has been supporting their latest album, 2022's Scoring the End of the World, which includes the single "Masterpiece." A deluxe version of the record just dropped earlier in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.