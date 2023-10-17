Motionless in White announces makeup line with Curst Kosmetics

Resurrection Fest Viveiro 2023 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Motionless in White has announced a signature makeup line in collaboration with the company Curst Kosmetics.

In an Instagram post, Curst Kosmetics notes, "This collection is not just officially licensed but also 100% collaborated."

"MIW had involvement with this whole entire makeup collection from packaging, creating custom shades and design," the post reads.

Each piece includes a 15 pan eyeshadow palette, eyeliner kit and lipstick, the colors for which will be revealed on October 23. Preorders will open on Halloween, October 31.

For more info, visit CurstKosmetics.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!