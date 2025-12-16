Most expensive homes for sale in Waco

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Waco listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 22 Samaritan Way, Waco

- Price: $2,600,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,473

- Price per square foot: $347

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

#2. 2825 Lake Air Dr, Waco

- Price: $2,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,153

- Price per square foot: $485

- Lot size: 3.5 acres

- Days on market: 174 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 9010 Canyon Trl, McGregor

- Price: $2,495,000

- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,861

- Price per square foot: $317

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 0:00:00

#4. 3012 Wood Lake Dr, Waco

- Price: $1,990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,686

- Price per square foot: $297

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 207 days (-$359,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 8460 Spicewood Springs Rd, China Spring

- Price: $1,649,900

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,594

- Price per square foot: $250

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 87 days

#6. 2281 Buster Chatham Rd, Waco

- Price: $1,595,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,284

- Price per square foot: $698

- Lot size: 7.3 acres

- Days on market: 180 days (-$49,900 price reduction since listing)

#7. 7031 Bannister St, McGregor

- Price: $1,589,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,283

- Price per square foot: $371

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 28 days

#8. 1136 Queen Elizabeth Dr, McGregor

- Price: $1,575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,872

- Price per square foot: $406

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 248 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1343 Buster Chatham Rd, Waco

- Price: $1,450,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $1,208

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 208 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 1500 S 10th St, Waco

- Price: $1,400,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,036

- Price per square foot: $461

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

