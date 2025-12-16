Most expensive homes for sale in Waco

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Waco listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 22 Samaritan Way, Waco
- Price: $2,600,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,473
- Price per square foot: $347
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 2825 Lake Air Dr, Waco
- Price: $2,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,153
- Price per square foot: $485
- Lot size: 3.5 acres
- Days on market: 174 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 9010 Canyon Trl, McGregor
- Price: $2,495,000
- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,861
- Price per square foot: $317
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 3012 Wood Lake Dr, Waco
- Price: $1,990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,686
- Price per square foot: $297
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 207 days (-$359,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 8460 Spicewood Springs Rd, China Spring
- Price: $1,649,900
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,594
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 87 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 2281 Buster Chatham Rd, Waco
- Price: $1,595,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $698
- Lot size: 7.3 acres
- Days on market: 180 days (-$49,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 7031 Bannister St, McGregor
- Price: $1,589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,283
- Price per square foot: $371
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1136 Queen Elizabeth Dr, McGregor
- Price: $1,575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,872
- Price per square foot: $406
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 248 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 1343 Buster Chatham Rd, Waco
- Price: $1,450,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $1,208
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 208 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1500 S 10th St, Waco
- Price: $1,400,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $461
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!