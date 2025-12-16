Most expensive homes for sale in Victoria

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Victoria listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3466 Levi Sloan Rd, Victoria

- Price: $3,775,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,343

- Price per square foot: $869

- Lot size: 25.0 acres

- Days on market: 94 days

#2. 208 Creekridge Dr, Victoria

- Price: $3,400,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,613

- Price per square foot: $605

- Lot size: 6.3 acres

- Days on market: 127 days

#3. 1371 Fannin Oaks Rd, Victoria

- Price: $1,900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,268

- Price per square foot: $837

- Lot size: 151.4 acres

- Days on market: 139 days

#4. 3803 Halsey St, Victoria

- Price: $1,799,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 19,725

- Price per square foot: $91

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 762 days (-$76,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 2112 E Airline Rd, Victoria

- Price: $1,395,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,028

- Price per square foot: $115

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 193 days

#6. 306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria

- Price: $1,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,082

- Price per square foot: $254

- Lot size: 4.0 acres

- Days on market: 67 days

#7. 194 Panorama Ln, Victoria

- Price: $1,232,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,066

- Price per square foot: $303

- Lot size: 16.2 acres

- Days on market: 35 days (-$500 price reduction since listing)

#8. 202 Prairie View Rd, Victoria

- Price: $999,998

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,051

- Price per square foot: $327

- Lot size: 23.0 acres

- Days on market: 142 days (-$125,002 price reduction since listing)

#9. 13888 FM 236, Victoria

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,098

- Price per square foot: $474

- Lot size: 25.4 acres

- Days on market: 66 days

#10. 2955 Fannin Oaks, Victoria

- Price: $885,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,428

- Price per square foot: $199

- Lot size: 32.2 acres

- Days on market: 92 days

