Most expensive homes for sale in Texarkana

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Texarkana listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 830 Kelly Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $1,799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,395
- Price per square foot: $243
- Lot size: 50.9 acres
- Days on market: 121 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 301 W Beaver, Texarkana
- Price: $1,450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,606
- Price per square foot: $314
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 54 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 6705 N Park Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $1,380,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,161
- Price per square foot: $436
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 109 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 2720 Shady Pines Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $1,199,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,457
- Price per square foot: $269
- Lot size: 24.7 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 6712 N Hills Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,985
- Price per square foot: $111
- Lot size: 7.1 acres
- Days on market: 185 days (-$100,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 6727 N Hills Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $885,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,801
- Price per square foot: $315
- Lot size: 2.4 acres
- Days on market: 547 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 264 Southern Lake Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $819,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,012
- Price per square foot: $204
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 96 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1067 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,615
- Price per square foot: $221
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 189 days (-$25,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 262 Beaver Crk Run, Texarkana
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,298
- Price per square foot: $185
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 277 days (-$26,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 7207 N Richland Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $789,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $282
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 270 days
- View listing on realtor.com

