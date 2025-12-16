Most expensive homes for sale in Texarkana

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Texarkana listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 830 Kelly Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $1,799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,395

- Price per square foot: $243

- Lot size: 50.9 acres

- Days on market: 121 days

#2. 301 W Beaver, Texarkana

- Price: $1,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,606

- Price per square foot: $314

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 54 days

#3. 6705 N Park Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $1,380,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,161

- Price per square foot: $436

- Lot size: 5.0 acres

- Days on market: 109 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 2720 Shady Pines Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $1,199,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,457

- Price per square foot: $269

- Lot size: 24.7 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#5. 6712 N Hills Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,985

- Price per square foot: $111

- Lot size: 7.1 acres

- Days on market: 185 days (-$100,100 price reduction since listing)

#6. 6727 N Hills Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $885,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,801

- Price per square foot: $315

- Lot size: 2.4 acres

- Days on market: 547 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 264 Southern Lake Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $819,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,012

- Price per square foot: $204

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 96 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 1067 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,615

- Price per square foot: $221

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 189 days (-$25,900 price reduction since listing)

#9. 262 Beaver Crk Run, Texarkana

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,298

- Price per square foot: $185

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 277 days (-$26,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 7207 N Richland Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $789,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $282

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 270 days

