Most expensive homes for sale in San Angelo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in San Angelo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2061 Beaty Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $2,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,653

- Price per square foot: $451

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 239 days

#2. 1527 Butler Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $1,750,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,093

- Price per square foot: $246

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 109 days

#3. 1733 Overhill Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $1,550,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,523

- Price per square foot: $342

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 116 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 1501 Paseo De Vaca St, San Angelo

- Price: $1,375,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,700

- Price per square foot: $292

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

#5. 6080 Tumbleweed Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $1,356,900

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,538

- Price per square foot: $299

- Lot size: 20.6 acres

- Days on market: 190 days

#6. 4334 Motl Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $1,290,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,100

- Price per square foot: $1,172

- Lot size: 12.2 acres

- Days on market: 345 days

#7. 14011 Other, San Angelo

- Price: $1,210,550

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,204

- Price per square foot: $377

- Lot size: 28.3 acres

- Days on market: 112 days (-$49,450 price reduction since listing)

#8. 5417 Bent Oak Ct, San Angelo

- Price: $1,199,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,754

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 110 days

#9. 5313 Enclave Ct, San Angelo

- Price: $1,180,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $310

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 319 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 1901 Pulliam St, San Angelo

- Price: $1,000,000

- 31 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 16,104

- Price per square foot: $62

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 195 days

