Most expensive homes for sale in Lubbock

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Lubbock from realtor.com.
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lubbock listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 7602 60th St, Lubbock
- Price: $4,700,000
- 54 bedrooms, 33 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 30,117
- Price per square foot: $156
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 104 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 16606 County Road 1920, Lubbock
- Price: $3,699,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,067
- Price per square foot: $523
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1902 Aberdeen Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $2,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,773
- Price per square foot: $576
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 61 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5631 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock
- Price: $2,700,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,000
- Price per square foot: $270
- Lot size: 16.0 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5924 Erskine St, Lubbock
- Price: $2,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,407
- Price per square foot: $733
- Lot size: 16.0 acres
- Days on market: 49 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4011 140th St, Lubbock
- Price: $2,249,990
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,791
- Price per square foot: $388
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 50 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 7002 50th St, Lubbock
- Price: $2,200,000
- 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,819
- Price per square foot: $249
- Lot size: 10.3 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 4003 104th St, Lubbock
- Price: $2,100,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,703
- Price per square foot: $368
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 7102 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock
- Price: $2,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,415
- Price per square foot: $237
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 14914 Miami Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $1,990,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,505
- Price per square foot: $361
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 49 days
- View listing on realtor.com

