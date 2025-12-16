Most expensive homes for sale in Longview, Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Longview, Texas listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1725 FM 2751, Longview
- Price: $2,372,800
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,984
- Price per square foot: $396
- Lot size: 43.0 acres
- Days on market: 641 days (-$100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 8383 FM 2208 S, Longview
- Price: $1,550,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,922
- Price per square foot: $223
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 20 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 989 Mustang Dr, Longview
- Price: $1,495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,168
- Price per square foot: $471
- Lot size: 6.3 acres
- Days on market: 378 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 1307 Yates Dr, Longview
- Price: $1,490,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,352
- Price per square foot: $342
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 217 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3410 Oak Hill Trl, Longview
- Price: $1,349,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,270
- Price per square foot: $215
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 277 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 6376 Tryon Rd, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,035
- Price per square foot: $395
- Lot size: 18.8 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3027 Bull Run Trl, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,309
- Price per square foot: $278
- Lot size: 4.1 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 3815 Holly Ridge Dr, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,997
- Price per square foot: $200
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 16 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 1305 Mockingbird Ln, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,281
- Price per square foot: $191
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 83 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 159 Lonesome Pine Rd, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,200
- Price per square foot: $98
- Lot size: 8.7 acres
- Days on market: 318 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!