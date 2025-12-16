Most expensive homes for sale in Killeen

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Killeen listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 209 Root Ave, Killeen

- Price: $1,999,999

- 36 bedrooms, 25 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 20,196

- Price per square foot: $99

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

#2. 411 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen

- Price: $1,800,000

- 22 bedrooms, 23 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 16,000

- Price per square foot: $112

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 64 days

#3. 1807 Mulford St, Killeen

- Price: $1,700,000

- 36 bedrooms, 36 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,760

- Price per square foot: $295

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 69 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 1435 County Road 220, Killeen

- Price: $1,593,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,746

- Price per square foot: $425

- Lot size: 30.9 acres

- Days on market: 131 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 16900 S Highway 195 St, Killeen

- Price: $1,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,049

- Price per square foot: $370

- Lot size: 24.8 acres

- Days on market: 81 days

#6. 509 Hickory Dr, Killeen

- Price: $1,390,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,408

- Price per square foot: $315

- Lot size: 4.7 acres

- Days on market: 352 days (-$110,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 28099 FM 2670, Killeen

- Price: $1,287,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,050

- Price per square foot: $628

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

#8. 28099 FM 2670 Hwy, Killeen

- Price: $1,287,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,060

- Price per square foot: $625

- Lot size: 1.5 acres

- Days on market: 70 days

#9. 6529 Mountain View Dr, Killeen

- Price: $1,245,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,794

- Price per square foot: $214

- Lot size: 9.4 acres

- Days on market: 411 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 719 Walnut Dr, Killeen

- Price: $1,111,999

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,838

- Price per square foot: $162

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 552 days (-$87,001 price reduction since listing)

