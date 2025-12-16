Most expensive homes for sale in Houston

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Houston listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 107 Timberwilde Ln, Houston
- Price: $59,999,999
- 8 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 22,000
- Price per square foot: $2,727
- Lot size: 9.0 acres
- Days on market: 74 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4 West Ln, Houston
- Price: $25,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 17,808
- Price per square foot: $1,431
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 571 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 3 Briarwood Ct, Houston
- Price: $23,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,791
- Price per square foot: $1,488
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 249 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 102 Asbury St Unit 3701, Houston
- Price: $17,995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,414
- Price per square foot: $2,805
- Days on market: 4 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3812 Willowick Rd, Houston
- Price: $15,900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,788
- Price per square foot: $1,153
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 290 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4019 Inverness Dr, Houston
- Price: $15,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,883
- Price per square foot: $2,179
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 104 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 102 Asbury St Unit 3703, Houston
- Price: $14,995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,282
- Price per square foot: $2,838
- Days on market: 90 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 603 W Friar Tuck Ln, Houston
- Price: $14,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,228
- Price per square foot: $1,144
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 181 days (-$3,000,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 3649 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston
- Price: $13,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,695
- Price per square foot: $1,111
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 176 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3971 Inverness Dr, Houston
- Price: $12,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,221
- Price per square foot: $1,731
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 99 days
- View listing on realtor.com

