Most expensive homes for sale in Austin

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Austin listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 15016 Flat Top Ranch Rd, Austin
- Price: $20,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,725
- Price per square foot: $2,056
- Lot size: 5.9 acres
- Days on market: 98 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 6507 Bridge Point Pkwy Lot 4, Austin
- Price: $15,725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,026
- Price per square foot: $2,609
- Days on market: 172 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 811 Congress Ave, Austin
- Price: $14,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,803
- Price per square foot: $1,698
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 85 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 4816 Pecan Chase, Austin
- Price: $13,995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 11,259
- Price per square foot: $1,243
- Lot size: 4.4 acres
- Days on market: 244 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 11949 Overlook Pass, Austin
- Price: $13,550,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,931
- Price per square foot: $1,708
- Lot size: 24.2 acres
- Days on market: 212 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 13322 Shore Vista Dr, Austin
- Price: $13,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,029
- Price per square foot: $1,849
- Lot size: 3.3 acres
- Days on market: 137 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 6507 Bridge Point Pkwy Lot 7, Austin
- Price: $12,475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,600
- Price per square foot: $2,227
- Days on market: 210 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 12400 Cedar St, Austin
- Price: $11,900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,394
- Price per square foot: $773
- Lot size: 20.0 acres
- Days on market: 95 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 1601 Wild Basin Ledge, Austin
- Price: $11,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,402
- Price per square foot: $2,128
- Lot size: 9.9 acres
- Days on market: 70 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 44 East Ave Unit 4502, Austin
- Price: $11,250,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,662
- Price per square foot: $2,413
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 82 days
- View listing on realtor.com