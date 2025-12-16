Most expensive homes for sale in Austin

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Austin listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 15016 Flat Top Ranch Rd, Austin

- Price: $20,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,725

- Price per square foot: $2,056

- Lot size: 5.9 acres

- Days on market: 98 days

#2. 6507 Bridge Point Pkwy Lot 4, Austin

- Price: $15,725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,026

- Price per square foot: $2,609

- Days on market: 172 days

#3. 811 Congress Ave, Austin

- Price: $14,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,803

- Price per square foot: $1,698

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 85 days

#4. 4816 Pecan Chase, Austin

- Price: $13,995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,259

- Price per square foot: $1,243

- Lot size: 4.4 acres

- Days on market: 244 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 11949 Overlook Pass, Austin

- Price: $13,550,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,931

- Price per square foot: $1,708

- Lot size: 24.2 acres

- Days on market: 212 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 13322 Shore Vista Dr, Austin

- Price: $13,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,029

- Price per square foot: $1,849

- Lot size: 3.3 acres

- Days on market: 137 days

#7. 6507 Bridge Point Pkwy Lot 7, Austin

- Price: $12,475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,600

- Price per square foot: $2,227

- Days on market: 210 days

#8. 12400 Cedar St, Austin

- Price: $11,900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 15,394

- Price per square foot: $773

- Lot size: 20.0 acres

- Days on market: 95 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 1601 Wild Basin Ledge, Austin

- Price: $11,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,402

- Price per square foot: $2,128

- Lot size: 9.9 acres

- Days on market: 70 days

#10. 44 East Ave Unit 4502, Austin

- Price: $11,250,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,662

- Price per square foot: $2,413

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 82 days

